Record highs possible next 7 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Can we call this hot yet? I’m no stranger to working outside in hot summers, and in at least my personal opinion, yes, we can call this hot.

While technically still summer, this is the time of year we start to see things change. We actually lose roughly about two hours of daylight between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1. That plays a big role in how warm we can possibly get during the day. But with this oppressive ridge in place, and now enough changes going on above us to force winds to increase out of the south and southwest, it’s going to be HOT for September.

As things look right now (things might change a little, especially toward the weekend), we will be in a position to be setting record highs or at least getting close for at least the next seven days. I did some quick research, and at least from what I found we haven’t been this consistently warm at the beginning of the September since 2000. 23 years. Many of our records this week were set that year. In fact, it stayed hot most of September in 2000. And then October came in like a heavyweight fighter and Lubbock had near freezing temps the first week of October. From the frying pan to the back of the fridge.

The latest long term forecasts are showing a very similar forecast to 2000 for September. And while too early to tell what October will bring, I can only hope we get at least cooler like in 2000, because I’ll be out working cattle at the end of September and beginning of October, and I’ve sweat enough this year.

But look for highs for the next 7 days to be within a few degrees of 100 either direction.

Rain chances are slim. Our best chances are Monday (Labor Day) and Saturday, and they are slim, less than 10% for some pop up showers.

Winds will also be stronger tomorrow, stronger than we’ve seen in a few months, so be aware of the fire risk.

