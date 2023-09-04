‘This is our best whole group’: Texas Tech Rodeo preparing for its biggest year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Rodeo Team is preparing for what the coach calls their biggest year yet.

Coach Jerrad Hofstetter said this is the largest group of new members the team has had, sitting at 87 total members.

“Our program’s growing, it’s getting more known,” Hofstetter said. “As we grow, we’re going to get more and more people want to be a part of it.”

Team member John Sharp credits Coach Hofstetter for the program’s growth. Sharp said no matter how big the team gets, they’re all still supporting each other.

“As the group continues to grow, it’s still that small family like we had when there was 35 of us,” Sharp said.

Sharp adds those 87 members are all hard working and determined.

“Texas Tech attracts a certain type of rodeo athlete and student, and it’s representative in the rodeo team especially,” Sharp said.

With this goal in mind, Sharp is aiming to catch the steer as the whole team aims for a big win.

“My number one goal is definitely to make the college finals,” Sharp said.

For Hofstetter, this team is the most determined one he has seen.

“This is our best whole group that has the same game plan on mind, and we want to win a national championship,” Hofstetter said.

Both Hofstetter and Sharp think Texas Tech rodeo has a great shot at making it. Most of the team is in timed events like team roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and calf roping. Sharp said in those events consistency is key.

“The thing is you have to score points consistently, and I think we’ve got a lot of guys that can score points consistently,” Sharp said.

These cowboys and cowgirls are getting in the saddle daily, working together toward this common goal.

“Whether it’s work in the practice pen working on yourself, and you’ve got people right there around you that are sharpening you, and iron sharpens iron in a way,” Sharp said.

Coach Hofstetter said the team is not funded through the university. They rely on donations and sponsorships to pay for everything.

The Texas Tech Rodeo at Cook’s Garage Oct. 26, 27 and 28 also helps the team. You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.