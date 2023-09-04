Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

West Texas community gathers to support local first responders at Dove Hunt Classic

The 100 Club of West Texas is proud to announce the Second Annual Dove Hunt Classic, which will...
The 100 Club of West Texas is proud to announce the Second Annual Dove Hunt Classic, which will take place on September 7-8, 2023, in Lubbock.(Provided by 100 Club of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The 100 Club of West Texas is proud to announce the Second Annual Dove Hunt Classic, which will take place on September 7-8, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. This year’s event aims to bring together the local community to honor and support our first who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve us.

The Dove Hunt Classic is a two-day event that offers participants the chance to show their appreciation for first responders at the signature Double-Barrel Dinner, and also enjoy a fun-filled day of dove hunting, clay shooting, and camaraderie, all while raising funds for the 100 Club of West Texas. The organization provides financial support to the families of first responders who have been killed or critically injured in the line of duty, ensuring that their loved ones are taken care of in their time of need.

As a community, it is important to recognize the sacrifices that our first responders make every day to keep us safe. The Dove Hunt Classic is a great opportunity to show our appreciation and support for these brave men and women who put their lives on the line for us.

The event is open to hunters and shooters of all levels, and tickets include the Double-Barrel dinner, guided hunt, and clay shooting course with prizes for top shooters and teams. There will also be a silent auction, gun squares, live entertainment and more.

This event would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, including United Supermarkets. Their commitment to our first responders and the community is truly commendable.

Founded in 1953, the 100 Club has focused on supporting our public servants, and the newly-formed chapter dedicated to the Lubbock area continues that tradition. The 100 Club of West Texas would like to invite all members of the community to join us at the Dove Hunt Classic to show their support for our first responders and celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.

For more information on the Dove Hunt Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.100clubwesttexas.org/dove-hunt-classic.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming in overtime Saturday night.
Texas Tech falls to Wyoming 35-33 in 2OT
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 1
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Latest News

Lubbock winery going to 37th annual GrapeFest
Noon Notebook: Lubbock winery going to 37th annual GrapeFest
Lubbock winery going to 37th annual GrapeFest
Noon Notebook: Lubbock winery going to 37th annual GrapeFest in Grapevine
Hot Air Balloons at Buffalo Springs Lake
Saturday, September 2nd
Hot Air Balloons Saturday morning at Buffalo Springs Lake