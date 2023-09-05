Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hummer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 7-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Hummer is very laid back. He would be a great cuddle buddy or a pal to watch TV with. He also gets along with other dogs and loves going on walks. Hummer is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hammie.

