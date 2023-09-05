Lubbock City Council hosting first budget meeting before proposed tax rate increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council is hosting its first budget meeting before the adoption of the new property tax rate.

The meeting is the first step in finalizing the 2023-2024 budget. The first budget reading must be completed before adopting the new tax rate.

The tax rate was proposed on Aug. 8. If it is formally adopted, the average homeowner will pay about $103 more in City of Lubbock taxes--for a total of $1,014--than last year. The new tax bill would also lower storm water drainage charges by about 8 percent.

Last year, the Council adopted a lower rate than what was initially introduced.

The budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Citizens Tower.

