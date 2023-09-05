Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his mother “multiple times,” resulting in her death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock

Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, police were called to a home near 20th Street and Toledo Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers saw 24-year-old Peter Martinelli in the driveway of the house. He reportedly ran into an alley before entering the home.

Upon further investigation, officers found 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis in the backyard. Curtis, who was a prominent doctor at StarCare Specialty Health Systems in Lubbock, appeared to have been stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

A witness told police Curtis was in the front yard when her son approached her. He reportedly attacked her, “making overhead strikes with a weapon.” When Curtis fell to the ground, the witness stated Martinelli knelt over her and continued his assault.

Another person told investigators Martinelli sprayed Curtis with a water hose after the attack. He then dragged her around the west side of the house before leaving her in the gate leading to the backyard. This is where police first found her when they arrived on scene. According to a police report, she had a “large gash on her neck.”

While Martinelli was being taken into custody, he appeared to have blood on him, according to police.

He was first booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center, but has since been moved to Collin County due to overcrowding at the Lubbock jail.

Martinelli was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday on a murder charge.

