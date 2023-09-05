Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother

24-year-old Peter Martinelli
24-year-old Peter Martinelli(Picasa | Collin County Jail)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his mother “multiple times,” resulting in her death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock

Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, police were called to a home near 20th Street and Toledo Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers saw 24-year-old Peter Martinelli in the driveway of the house. He reportedly ran into an alley before entering the home.

Upon further investigation, officers found 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis in the backyard. Curtis, who was a prominent doctor at StarCare Specialty Health Systems in Lubbock, appeared to have been stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

A witness told police Curtis was in the front yard when her son approached her. He reportedly attacked her, “making overhead strikes with a weapon.” When Curtis fell to the ground, the witness stated Martinelli knelt over her and continued his assault.

Another person told investigators Martinelli sprayed Curtis with a water hose after the attack. He then dragged her around the west side of the house before leaving her in the gate leading to the backyard. This is where police first found her when they arrived on scene. According to a police report, she had a “large gash on her neck.”

While Martinelli was being taken into custody, he appeared to have blood on him, according to police.

He was first booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center, but has since been moved to Collin County due to overcrowding at the Lubbock jail.

Martinelli was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday on a murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault in connection with a Sunday crash...
Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault in connection with Sunday crash
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person has been taken into police custody and another is said to be in serious to critical...
1 seriously injured after collision at 111th & University
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash

Latest News

KCBD News at 5
Paul Dannevik
Vista Bank names Paul Dannevik as Lubbock Market President
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today
A City of Lubbock graphic shows the impact of a proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year.
Lubbock City Council hosting first budget meeting before proposed tax rate increase