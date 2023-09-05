Community Coverage Tour
Record high temperature tied today

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another record high was tied in Lubbock this Tuesday. The afternoon temperature soared to 102 degrees, tying the record last set in 2000.

Tomorrow brings some relief as temperatures will remain in the upper 90s thanks to a weak cold front. The front has drifted south through the region today and will allow slightly cooler air to remain in place on Wednesday. After that, we are likely to tie or even surpass the record highs on Thursday and Friday.

KCBD Four-Day Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 5
KCBD Four-Day Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 5(KCBD)

Then, another change as temperatures cool slightly Saturday and Sunday and some late afternoon and evening storms return to the South Plains. The storm chances will continue into early next week. Also, the afternoon highs should remain in the 90s over the weekend and dip to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

