Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock city council budget reading

The Lubbock city council will hold a public hearing and the first reading for the next fiscal year budget, including the property tax rate hike

The city council meeting begins at 2 o’clock this afternoon at Citizens Tower

Watch live here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/meetings

Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today

The Texas Senate will determine whether he is guilty of charges including bribery and abuse of office

Paxton says the case is politically motivated

Find the latest details here: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate

Congress faces shutdown deadline

Congress returns to work this week on trying to avert a government shutdown

President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government running after the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30

Read more here: Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.