Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lubbock city council budget reading
- The Lubbock city council will hold a public hearing and the first reading for the next fiscal year budget, including the property tax rate hike
- The city council meeting begins at 2 o’clock this afternoon at Citizens Tower
- Watch live here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/meetings
Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today
- The Texas Senate will determine whether he is guilty of charges including bribery and abuse of office
- Paxton says the case is politically motivated
- Find the latest details here: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate
Congress faces shutdown deadline
- Congress returns to work this week on trying to avert a government shutdown
- President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government running after the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30
- Read more here: Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry
