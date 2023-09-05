Community Coverage Tour
Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock city council budget reading

  • The Lubbock city council will hold a public hearing and the first reading for the next fiscal year budget, including the property tax rate hike
  • The city council meeting begins at 2 o’clock this afternoon at Citizens Tower
  • Watch live here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/meetings

Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins today

Congress faces shutdown deadline

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash

A City of Lubbock graphic shows the impact of a proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year.
Lubbock City Council hosting first budget meeting before proposed tax rate increase
Habitat for Humanity blitz build kicked off this labor day, 3 houses built in 12 days.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2023 Blitz Build
