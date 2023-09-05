Vista Bank names Paul Dannevik as Lubbock Market President

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Vista Bank announced today that local industry banking professional Paul Dannevik will lead its Lubbock market, home to Vista’s Operations Center and three Banking Center locations, as Lubbock Market President.

The move comes as former Market President Brian Pierce elevates to Executive Vice President of Corporate Lending, a transition that will have him assisting with Vista’s continued corporate expansion. Pierce recruited Dannevik to build upon Vista’s strong West Texas team and ensure valued local clients continue to receive concierge-level banking service while expanding the Bank’s commitment to serve more small and middle-market companies in the region.

“Having watched the trajectory of Vista Bank over the last decade, from where they were then to what the team has built today, a $2 billion enterprise with a new location in Palm Beach, Florida was certainly compelling,” said Mr. Dannevik. “Well-capitalized and coming off the strongest year in the Bank’s 111-year history, it is clear that Vista Bank is well-positioned to serve even more West Texas entrepreneurs. I’m humbled that John trusts me to lead that effort, and I’m eager to make it happen.”

“I am incredibly thankful for the entire Pierce family and truly appreciate Brian’s leadership over the years,” added Vista Bank CEO John D. Steinmetz. “I congratulate Brian on his new role and look forward to working with him as we further expand the Vista footprint. Respected by community leaders and his fellow bankers across the region, I am confident Paul will play an integral role as we continue investing in West Texas and supporting Lubbock’s strong growth trajectory. I’m proud to welcome him to the Vista family and excited for what’s ahead.”

“I am honored to assist entrepreneurs across the state in my new role,” noted Mr. Pierce. “And I couldn’t be more pleased to have Paul Dannevik take what this incredible team has built to the next level. Having always respected his integrity, drive, and results, I knew he would be the perfect person to lead us forward.”

Born and raised in Dimmitt, Texas, Paul Dannevik earned his finance degree from Texas Tech University before graduating from the Texas Tech School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.

With a focus on commercial and industrial, mortgage, and real estate lines of business, Dannevik has partnered with area leaders to help build the region for the last three decades. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Lubbock National Bank, with prior management experience at American Bank of Commerce.

Actively engaged with various community organizations, Dannevik serves as a board director for the Ronald McDonald House of the South Plains, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Lubbock Economic Housing Authority, and Covenant Foundation Finance Committee. Married to Kathy Dannevik, the couple raised two children, Caylor and Chloe Kate, here on the South Plains.

Recently ranked #10 out of 606 banks between $1-5 billion in assets nationally by CB Resource, Inc., Vista Bank’s focus on core banking fundamentals, including capital, liquidity, strategic M&A, and attracting and retaining the strongest talent in the industry positioned the Bank for continued disciplined, organic growth.

Seeking to grow in pro-business states, Vista Bank recently announced the opening of its premier Florida Banking Center, the first location outside Texas in its rich century-old history.

Coming off the most robust financial year in the Bank’s 111-year history, Vista reported peer-leading balance sheet strength with 16.04% of total assets in cash and 23.44% in liquid assets, along with 14.53% Common Equity Tier 1 capitalization on its Q2 2023 call report. Additionally, Vista’s Securities portfolio comprises only 7.40% of total assets.

