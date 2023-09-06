Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A newborn was recently surrendered to health care providers at a South Carolina hospital.

State officials said the infant was surrendered under Daniel’s Law at the Summerville Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born at the hospital over the weekend before being turned over to the medical staff at three days old.

Officials said the boy will be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights at the Dorchester County Family Court in Summerville.

This was the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina so far this year.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
Brownfield students with therapy dogs
Lubbock ISD therapy dogs visit Brownfield High School following death of teacher
Paul Dannevik
Vista Bank names Paul Dannevik as Lubbock Market President

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian market kills 17 as Blinken announces new $1B aid package