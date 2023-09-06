Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 63-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in west Lubbock Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a bicyclist near 19th Street and Dover Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Harvest Youngblood with serious injuries. Police stated he was attempting to walk his bicycle across 19th Street when an SUV struck him.

Youngblood was taken University Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV has not been charged.

