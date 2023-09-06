Community Coverage Tour
Bicyclist seriously hurt, struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock emergency crews are responding to a crash in west Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police stated a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near 19th Street and Dover Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted from the area. Crews have blocked 19th Street from Eileen Blvd. to Chicago Ave.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

