LIVE: Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain agreement

Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and supply chains. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the White House on the Port of Los Angeles agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

