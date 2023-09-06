KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe called out county commissioners for comments made during a budget workshop where they reviewed and slashed some of his budget requests.

We do want to warn you that some of this report contains references to self-harm and may be considered graphic.

Rowe had planned to give a PowerPoint presentation to county commissioners on what his office needs and why, but that did not happen.

Instead, he used his time with county leaders to clear up comments he heard them make during a workshop just days earlier.

“After watching the workshop that was conducted on Monday and listening in on that and the conversations that were being had, I have got to say quite honestly, it got to the point of asking what is the point of coming in?” Rowe said.

Rowe said commissioners used bad information as some stonewalled his requests.

“Conversations based on completely false or erroneous assumptions. One comment was made that we shouldn’t fund any additional positions when they can’t fill the positions they have. At the time you were talking about patrol positions, a division that has not been short on personnel,” Rowe said.

In the workshop Rowe referenced, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish asked county commissioners if they were in favor of approving requested funding for three patrol deputy positions.

“I would cut those three out of there,” said Precinct 2 County Commissioner Jason Corley. " If we don’t fill the positions we’ve already got, why do we need more open spots?”

“Patrol is fully staffed,” said Precinct 1 County Commissioner Terence Kovar.

“I would still give them time to get that stabilized,” Corley said.

The sheriff said his office has not added patrol deputies since 2019 when commissioners approved funding for four.

The sheriff said with the increase in population, they have recorded an increase in calls for service.

The sheriff’s office reported more than 6,000 calls in 2020 and more than 8,000 calls in 2022.

Last year, deputies responded to more than 100 calls for suicidal subjects.

The KCBD Investigates Team obtained a body camera video from a deputy who responded to one a suicidal subject call.

He and another deputy can be heard asking if they can come inside and check on the resident, but the resident refuses.

One of the deputies then reported seeing a pistol in the resident’s hand.

The sheriff’s office said the resident and deputies all walked away from that incident, but said these types of calls are becoming more frequent.

The sheriff had hoped commissioners would approve funding for three mental health deputies who could work together to create a mental health program.

The program would, in part, redirect those with mental health illnesses from jail and to more appropriate services.

That request was also shot down in the budget workshop.

“I don’t see the benefit in the mental health employees because they are going to work for CID. They are going to be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No one has a mental health crisis Monday through Friday 8 to 5, it’s going to be after hours,” Corley said.

County Commissioner Rackler responded by saying he had thought about approving the funding for a portion of the sheriff’s request.

“It’s all or none. You have to do all three because they are trying to do one per shift,” Corley said.

However, Rowe said that is not true.

“In those briefings that each of you had within the last 30 days, at no time did we say that those positions would work Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In some cases, there were statements made that it was all or none. And the response was if it is all or none then I’m for none,” Rowe said.

That was not the only comment that Rowe brought up in his meeting with commissioners.

“Now, this one really got me, ‘They may want to come in here and beg.’ I assure each of you, that I am not walking in here and dropping down on a knee and begging for anything. We will justify our needs,” Rowe said. “The K9 position was another one. Somebody states we currently only have one. Well again you have it in your documentation right there, we currently have three.”

Rowe said three K9 handlers are not enough.

According to his office, the K9 Division responds to approximately 550 calls a year.

The sheriff said K9 handlers typically work 20 hours of overtime a month and each handler is on call 1/3 of the year.

To help combat this problem, the sheriff requested more handlers, but that too was met with criticism.

“There are things we need to get under control on that department and I don’t know if I would add more to that right now,” Corley said.

Rowe also addressed that comment in his meeting with commissioners.

“After stating that certain things shouldn’t be approved, there was a comment made that there are things that need to get under control in that department. I would really like to know what it is that you all need to get under control with the sheriff’s office,” Rowe said.

“That statement is not a statement of the commissioners’ court, it’s a statement of one,” said Parrish.

“Which comment?” asked Corley.

“The particular comment about certain things should not be funded because there are things that you the court or you maybe individually, I don’t know, needed to get under control within the sheriff’s office,” Rowe said.

“That is a misquote by me. That was not stating the commissioners’ court getting under control, that was letting the sheriff’s office have time to get in under control,” Corley said.

“Get what under control?” Rowe said.

“You mentioned the comment about the dogs, right? About the K9s? What is the policy? How are those housed? What is the proper cage for those animals?” Corley asked.

“Kennels are all bought through appropriate purchasing policies. They are placed at each of the officers’ residences,” Rowe said. “It’s all well-established. There’s nothing new there.”

“So when did we update it? I thought we had problems with this two years ago,” Corley said.

“We had a problem with an individual, but that was not a policy issue. That was that individual’s issue and that individual is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office as a result of his decision-making.”

No final decisions were made in this meeting.

Later, the sheriff returned and made a presentation to justify his office’s budget requests.

On Wednesday at 10 p.m., we will tell you how the commissioners decided to spend tax dollars within the sheriff’s office.

