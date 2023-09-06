KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roscoe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roscoe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 5-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

He loves to give kisses to anyone he meets. He also knows basic commands like sit, stay and shake. Roscoe has an easy-going personality and does very well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.