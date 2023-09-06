Lubbock ISD hosting job fair for special education paraprofessional positions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is hosting a job fair for special education paraprofessional positions today.

LISD’s School Support and Special Services Department is looking to fill multiple positions.

Those interested in attending can find the fair at Coronado High School on Wednesday. The fair starts at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m. People can enter the school through the front doors during the event.

“If you or someone you know is looking for a rewarding position working with children, please stop by and visit our event to speak with district representatives,” Superintendent Kami Finger with the School Support and Special Services said in a release. “Lubbock ISD is a great place to be and we can’t wait to welcome interested candidates to our job fair!”

