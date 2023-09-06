Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock ISD hosting job fair for special education paraprofessional positions

Lubbock ISD is hosting a job fair for special education paraprofessional positions today.
Lubbock ISD is hosting a job fair for special education paraprofessional positions today.(Lubbock ISD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is hosting a job fair for special education paraprofessional positions today.

LISD’s School Support and Special Services Department is looking to fill multiple positions.

Those interested in attending can find the fair at Coronado High School on Wednesday. The fair starts at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m. People can enter the school through the front doors during the event.

“If you or someone you know is looking for a rewarding position working with children, please stop by and visit our event to speak with district representatives,” Superintendent Kami Finger with the School Support and Special Services said in a release. “Lubbock ISD is a great place to be and we can’t wait to welcome interested candidates to our job fair!”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
Brownfield students with therapy dogs
Lubbock ISD therapy dogs visit Brownfield High School following death of teacher
Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
Paul Dannevik
Vista Bank names Paul Dannevik as Lubbock Market President

Latest News

As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues