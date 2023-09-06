Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association partners with Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse for fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association has partnered with Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse to raise funds during Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The fundraiser will help fund childhood cancer research and support young cancer patients and their families.

On Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., people can purchase a meal at Parry’s and contribute to the cause. All orders that mention LPCA, from dine-in to take out, will have 20 percent of their bill donated to the organization.

The following statement was released:

Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association is a community organization that promotes awareness of all types of childhood cancer and fundraises for childhood cancer research. We have been providing fundraising and support for pediatric cancer in Lubbock since 2012, when our first annual childhood cancer walk was initiated. Our organization is unique in that we bring together Covenant Children’s, UMC Children’s, and Texas Tech to serve the pediatric oncology population that is treated here in Lubbock. The population treated in Lubbock includes many underserved areas of West Texas, the Permian Basin, the Texas Panhandle, and Eastern New Mexico. LPCA sponsors an annual event for patients and their families to enjoy each September as they meet other families on similar journeys, honors those lost to childhood cancer, and offers scholarship opportunities to patients. Our efforts also benefit patients and families in a variety of ways, including providing fun activities, keeping up with schoolwork, supporting special celebrations, assisting in travel needs, establishing counseling, and providing peer support.

As we grow, we strive to increase community awareness and involvement to better serve those battling childhood cancer. With your help, we will increase this support in many ways including providing peer support through a summer camp, establishing an on-going support system for families grieving the loss of a child, and funding new cures through research and medication access for all patients.

We invite you to join us in this critical campaign. Your donation and partnership are invaluable in laying the groundwork for continued opportunities for our pediatric cancer patients and their families. Please contact us for additional information. We know that together, we can accelerate the cure for children that are at the greatest risk of losing their battle with cancer and not only help children survive, but also thrive as they move through their cancer journey.

