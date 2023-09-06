Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Randall football facing tough test with Snyder defense coming off back-to-back shutouts

Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.
Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football team will be back home this week after picking up their first win of the season out in Clovis.

However, Randall’s stacked non-district schedule doesn’t let up this week as they welcome in the Snyder Tigers.

Not only is Snyder 2-0 this season, they haven’t allowed a single point so far this year; outscoring their first two opponents 72-0.

“They fly around on defense.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said of Snyder. “They caused six turnovers the last game, I think they’ve caused ten so far this year and it’s just, they’ve got great effort.”

The Randall offense put up 50 points against Clovis, finding a groove in the second quarter after posting just seven points in the first.

“We don’t need to force anything.” Junior WR/DB Collin Miller said of the team’s mindset heading into this week’s game. “Obviously, like coach said [forcing] a lot more turnovers than what we have been getting, and just do us.”

Last year’s meeting between these two went Snyder’s way with a 41-6 win over Randall.

Action starts at 7:00 pm on Thursday night over at Happy State Bank Stadium. You can find coverage on NewsChannel10 on Thursday during the News at 10 and Friday with The Wrap Up show.

If you want to catch the game live, you can do so at TPSNSports.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault in connection with a Sunday crash...
Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault in connection with Sunday crash
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person has been taken into police custody and another is said to be in serious to critical...
1 seriously injured after collision at 111th & University
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother

Latest News

Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech lays out game day environment at Jones AT&T Stadium, warns about construction
After finishing inside the top-five four different times in his first dozen pro events, former...
Aberg uses Sunday charge to claim first pro win
Texas Tech Rodeo Team preparing for season
McGuire on loss to Wyoming: 'We cannot allow this game to define who we are'
The Red Raider offense struck for three quick first half goals while Madison White tied the...
White ties Shutout record as Tech drops ACU 3-0