Red Raider Basketball announce 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The non-conference schedule for Head Coach Grant McCasland and Texas Tech basketball has officially been announced.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to play 13 non-conference games, that include eight at home, one away game and four neutral contests including three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Tech Athleteics says, television designations and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date also.

Kept it a secret long enough 😉



📅➡ https://t.co/uB3oyOKDvn pic.twitter.com/sa7FuRsUFz — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 5, 2023

Tech’s non-conference schedule will feature Texas A&M-Commerce, San Jose State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, three games at Battle 4 Atlantis, at Butler, Omaha, Oral Roberts, vs. Vanderbilt in Fort Worth, UTA, Sam Houston, and North Alabama.

Texas Tech says single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on sale later this fall with more information being released at a later date.

