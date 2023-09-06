Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Red Raider Basketball announce 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule

TTU Basketball
TTU Basketball(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The non-conference schedule for Head Coach Grant McCasland and Texas Tech basketball has officially been announced.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to play 13 non-conference games, that include eight at home, one away game and four neutral contests including three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Tech Athleteics says, television designations and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date also.

Tech’s non-conference schedule will feature Texas A&M-Commerce, San Jose State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, three games at Battle 4 Atlantis, at Butler, Omaha, Oral Roberts, vs. Vanderbilt in Fort Worth, UTA, Sam Houston, and North Alabama.

Texas Tech says single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on sale later this fall with more information being released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
Brownfield students with therapy dogs
Lubbock ISD therapy dogs visit Brownfield High School following death of teacher
Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist seriously hurt, struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
Paul Dannevik
Vista Bank names Paul Dannevik as Lubbock Market President

Latest News

Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech lays out game day environment at Jones AT&T Stadium, warns about construction
After finishing inside the top-five four different times in his first dozen pro events, former...
Aberg uses Sunday charge to claim first pro win
Texas Tech Rodeo Team preparing for season
McGuire on loss to Wyoming: 'We cannot allow this game to define who we are'