Triple-digit temperatures affecting cotton yield; may be too late for rain, cooler days to help

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - As of Wednesday, there have been 44 days at or above 100 degree this year alone. That’s drying up cotton in our area and leaving farmers with smaller yields than expected for 2023.

Thomas Kennedy, who farms in South Lubbock County, says rain is a necessity for crops but so are cooler temperatures. He says all those days above 100 have damaged the cotton.

“I think that if we had had even what we had and we stayed in normal temperature ranges, around mid-90s, we’d be looking at a way different crop,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy adds past 95 degrees, dryland cotton needs a lot more rain or it will be damaged. Now even if we do get cooler temperatures and rain, he said it might not make a difference.

“Any bolls that are on the plant, they’re tiny they don’t look like they’ll develop, and if we get any rain now all the plant is going to want to do is put on more leaves to try to stay alive,” Kennedy said.

As of Wednesday, 2023 is still not the record for the most days at or above 100 degrees in Lubbock. 2011 had 48 days. Kennedy said this year still feels worse because it has cost more to plant and maintain the crop.

“It’s all the same bad aspects of 2011, but the input costs to raise a crop are double or triple in a lot of ways,” Kennedy said.

If the bolls on the plant do open and produce cotton, Kennedy said it’s still not looking good.

“If it does make cotton, it’s going to be real poor quality, and if it stays hot like this it will probably just drop the bolls and we’ll have a little cotton plant out here with no actual cotton on it,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy tells KCBD in the next couple of weeks he will know if he will have to abandon the crop or will be able to harvest any of his dryland. It all depends on what is best for his operation.

