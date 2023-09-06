TTUHSC to offer free clinic on Women’s Health Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.

The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women in Lubbock aged 18-64, including well-woman, breast and pelvic exams, Pap smears, mammogram sign-ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, sexually transmitted infections checks, general health exams and HPV vaccinations.

The Free Clinic is a non-billing clinic developed by the TTUHSC School of Medicine.

“This Women’s Health Day clinic is an opportunity for those who are uninsured to come see a physician,” Ellie Cannon, The Free Clinic women’s health coordinator, said. “This is a day specifically devoted to women, and women are guaranteed to have physician specialists available for gynecological, breast or other women’s health issues.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of every four deaths is due to cancer, making it the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and for every 100,000 women, eight new cervical cancer cases were reported.

Regular screening tests can detect breast and cervical cancers early when treatment is most effective. Cannon said prevention is key to keeping women healthy.

“At The Free Clinic, we see a lot of women in need of Pap smears and other women’s health exams,” Cannon said. “Regular health exams and screenings can detect problems before symptoms appear, which can increase a woman’s chances of successful treatment.”

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call or text (806) 370-7472. Clinic staff also will answer calls to (806) 799-4329 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays for information about the event and for making an appointment

