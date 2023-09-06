Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These are the games TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams for this week.

WATCH

You can watch the Snyder vs Randall game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The game will also be live on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Estacado vs Palo Duro game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

You can watch the Midland vs Amarillo High game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

You can watch the Canyon vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Randall vs Snyder game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Estacado game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Caprock vs Pampa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Odessa Permian game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch the replay of the Estacado vs Palo Duro on Friday at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the replay of the Midland vs Amarillo High game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the replay of the canyon vs west Plains game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.

