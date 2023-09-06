Wednesday morning top stories: Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock city council budget reading
- Lubbock city council members passes the first reading of the proposed budget for the next fiscal year
- That includes a property tax hike and a drop in storm water rates
- Details here: City of Lubbock gives preliminary approval for property tax rate increase
Lubbock man indicted accused of stabbing, killing his mother
- Peter Martinelli is accused of murdering his mother at a home near 20th and Toledo
- 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis was found with multiple stab wounds where she died at the scene
- Full story here: Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues
- Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of taking bribes while protecting a political donor from an FBI investigation
- Paxton denied any wrongdoing
- Latest updates here: Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
