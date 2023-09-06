Wednesday morning top stories: Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock city council budget reading

Lubbock city council members passes the first reading of the proposed budget for the next fiscal year

That includes a property tax hike and a drop in storm water rates

Details here: City of Lubbock gives preliminary approval for property tax rate increase

Lubbock man indicted accused of stabbing, killing his mother

Peter Martinelli is accused of murdering his mother at a home near 20th and Toledo

63-year-old Brigitte Curtis was found with multiple stab wounds where she died at the scene

Full story here: Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother

Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues

Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of taking bribes while protecting a political donor from an FBI investigation

Paxton denied any wrongdoing

Latest updates here: Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.