Atmos Energy partners with Love the Hub for “Share the Warmth”

By Parker Shofner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos Energy is partnering up with Love the Hub to provide gas utility assistance for Lubbock County residents.

On Thursday, September 7th, the energy distributor will provide more than $50,000 to help those who are disconnected or struggling to pay past due charges.

The event will be held at Aldersgate Church at 103rd Street & Indiana Avenue from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In order to qualify for utility assistance:

  1. Applicants must be a Lubbock County resident.
  2. Applicants must be an Atmos Energy Residential Customer.
  3. Applicants must bring a copy of their last bill and/or their account number.
  4. The bill must be in the applicant’s name.
  5. Applicants must bring their photo ID.
  6. Applicants must not have received 3 Share the Warmth pledges in the past year.

The funds will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.

