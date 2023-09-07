Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness.

The rock legend turns 74 later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
Brownfield students with therapy dogs
Lubbock ISD therapy dogs visit Brownfield High School following death of teacher
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in crash at 19th & Dover
Triple-digit temperatures damaging crops
Levelland grain company to face fines over red flour beetle infestation
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Jones AT&T Stadium
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home