Clovis Walmart secured as crime scene as officials investigate weekend fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has secured the Walmart located on North Prince Street as a crime scene.

This comes after two fires over the weekend in the area, one that caused the store’s roof to collapse.

Police say only authorized persons, investigators and workers associated with cleaning and restoration are allowed within the property.

People who enter the property without authorization may be arrested for criminal trespass.

