Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Clovis Walmart secured as crime scene as officials investigate weekend fire

Clovis Walmart
Clovis Walmart(Aaron Quaif)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has secured the Walmart located on North Prince Street as a crime scene.

This comes after two fires over the weekend in the area, one that caused the store’s roof to collapse.

Police say only authorized persons, investigators and workers associated with cleaning and restoration are allowed within the property.

People who enter the property without authorization may be arrested for criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Construction on the south end zone
TTU preparing for crowds ahead of sold-out game with Jones AT&T stadium still under construction
KCBD News at 4
CASA of the south plains turns 30
CASA celebrating 30 years, asking for volunteers to serve more children.
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Fire marshal’s office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire