ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night

Provided by ERCOT

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – (Austin, TX) – ERCOT has exited emergency operations and returned to normal conditions.

ERCOT entered Emergency Operations this evening to maintain stability of the grid. The EEA 2 was issued due to a combination of dropping operating reserves and frequency. Frequency of the entire ERCOT grid must be maintained between 60.1hz and 59.9hz at all times. By entering EEA 2, ERCOT could utilize additional reserve resources to protect the reliability of the grid. No power outages associated with the ERCOT power grid were necessary.

“Due to low reserves and a drop in frequency, ERCOT entered directly into EEA 2. To protect the stability of the electric system, ERCOT has access to additional reserve sources only available during emergency conditions,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. “High demand, lower wind generation, and the declining solar generation during sunset led to lower operating reserves on the grid and eventually contributed to lower frequency, which precipitated the emergency level 2 declaration.”

Texas set a new September peak demand record today of 82,705 MW driven by extreme heat across the state.

To protect the grid, ERCOT brought all available generation online, released remaining reserves, and used demand response to lower electric demand. ERCOT also worked with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity. Additionally, ERCOT obtained Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) enforcement discretion, which allows a generator to extend its service/run-time/operations to help meet demand, if needed, to help maintain grid reliability.

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is not because of the ERCOT power grid, but is local in nature. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

ERCOT has requested all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

You can find more information on EEAs here.

Factors leading to tight grid conditions include:

Heat. Continued statewide high temperatures.

Demand. High demand due to the heat.

Solar. Solar generation starts to decline earlier in the evening hours before completely going offline at sunset.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be low this evening during peak demand time.

Critical Medical Needs Reminder

If you have medical needs, please contact your local electric utility and have a backup plan in case power reductions, or controlled outages, are needed later. Your local electric provider is responsible for managing the power reduction, or controlled outages, in your area.

What can You do?

You can use these use these energy-saving tips to lower your electric use during this peak demand time, if safe to do so. Simple steps such as lowering/raising your thermostat a degree or two, turning off extra lights, and not using large appliances such as washer, dryers and dishwashers, can help.

Record Peak Demand

Today, ERCOT set a new September peak record of 82,705 MW.

ERCOT set an all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Last summer ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Stay Updated

Subscribe to ERCOT EmergencyAlerts, which are automated notices only sent under emergency conditions.

Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS webpage to receive additional information.

Download our app (available through the Apple Store or Google Play)

Monitor current and extended conditions on our website at ERCOT.com

Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (ERCOT).

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

Office of Public Utility Counsel Consumer Assistance: 1-877-839-0363

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.