KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Broudy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 2-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

This guy is full of energy and loves to be the center of attention. He gets along with other dogs of all sizes and loves to play tag with others. He also does well on a leash and would make the perfect running partner. He is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

