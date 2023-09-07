Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday morning

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday morning.

On September 8th, 2023 the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct the following mapping operations:

111th Street / University Avenue

  • MCIU will be mapping the scene of this crash, related to 23-26241, beginning at 8:30a.m.. The following roads will be closed:
  • University Avenue will be closed for northbound and southbound traffic from 114th Street to 110th Street
  • Northbound traffic on University will have to go east or west at the intersection of 114th Street
  • Southbound traffic on University Avenue will be directed westbound onto 110th Street
  • Citizens living in the neighborhoods west of University between 111th Street and 114th Street will be directed south to114th Street

This closure is expected to last about one hour.

19th Street / Dover Avenue

MCIU will map the scene of this crash, related to 23-26467, beginning at 10:00 a.m.. The following roads will have various lane closures:

  • The left and center travel lanes closed for both eastbound and west bound traffic starting from Chicago Avenue to Eileen Boulevard
  • Vehicles travelling northbound on Dover Avenue will be directed east on 19th Street
  • Only the right lane for both eastbound and westbound will be open.
  • The center turn lane will be blocked

This closure is expected to last about one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Fire marshal’s office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
ERCOT weather watch still in effect, Texans asked to conserve electricity
Digital News Desk Daily Brief for Thursday, Sept. 7
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend