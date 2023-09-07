LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday morning.

On September 8th, 2023 the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct the following mapping operations:

111th Street / University Avenue

MCIU will be mapping the scene of this crash, related to 23-26241, beginning at 8:30a.m.. The following roads will be closed:

University Avenue will be closed for northbound and southbound traffic from 114th Street to 110th Street

Northbound traffic on University will have to go east or west at the intersection of 114th Street

Southbound traffic on University Avenue will be directed westbound onto 110th Street

Citizens living in the neighborhoods west of University between 111th Street and 114th Street will be directed south to114th Street

This closure is expected to last about one hour.

19th Street / Dover Avenue

MCIU will map the scene of this crash, related to 23-26467, beginning at 10:00 a.m.. The following roads will have various lane closures:

The left and center travel lanes closed for both eastbound and west bound traffic starting from Chicago Avenue to Eileen Boulevard

Vehicles travelling northbound on Dover Avenue will be directed east on 19th Street

Only the right lane for both eastbound and westbound will be open.

The center turn lane will be blocked

This closure is expected to last about one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

