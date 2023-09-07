Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Fire marshal’s office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old boy faces trial over mother’s shooting death
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old faces trial over mother's shooting death
A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert