State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a mobile home fire Wednesday after noon in northeast Lubbock County.

Around 5:30 p.m., volunteer firefighters from New Deal, Roosevelt and Buffalo Springs Lake responded to a structure fire near North Wood Ave. and CR 6420.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the home was empty at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

