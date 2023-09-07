State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a mobile home fire Wednesday after noon in northeast Lubbock County.

Around 5:30 p.m., volunteer firefighters from New Deal, Roosevelt and Buffalo Springs Lake responded to a structure fire near North Wood Ave. and CR 6420.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the home was empty at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

