Thursday morning top stories: Fire marshal’s office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire

County leaders respond to tense exchange during budget workshop

County commissioners approved funding for new positions at the sheriff’s office and the Lubbock County Detention Center

The additional funding came from a tense exchange between Sheriff Kelly Rowe and commissioners during a budget workshop

Full story here: County leaders respond to tense exchange during budget workshop

Mobile home fire investigation

A fire destroyed a mobile home yesterday afternoon near North Wood Ave. and CR 6420

Fortunately no one was inside the home at the time

LFR investigating mobile home fire at N. Wood & CR 6420 More info here:

Grain company fined for beetles

A grain company is now being fined $2,000 a day over a beetle infestation in Levelland

The city says tests found no reduction of the beetle population at the Penny Newman facility at the Industrial Railpark

Details here: Levelland grain company to face fines over red flour beetle infestation

Judge orders buoy barrier removed

A federal judge ordered the State of Texas to remove a buoy barrier from the Rio Grande by September 15

The judge said the buoys restrict the flow of the river and likely required congressional approval

Read more here: A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande

