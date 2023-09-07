Community Coverage Tour
Thursday morning top stories: Fire marshal’s office investigating Wednesday mobile home fire

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

County leaders respond to tense exchange during budget workshop

  • County commissioners approved funding for new positions at the sheriff’s office and the Lubbock County Detention Center
  • The additional funding came from a tense exchange between Sheriff Kelly Rowe and commissioners during a budget workshop
  • Full story here: County leaders respond to tense exchange during budget workshop

Mobile home fire investigation

Grain company fined for beetles

Judge orders buoy barrier removed

