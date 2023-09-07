TTU preparing for crowds ahead of sold-out game with Jones AT&T stadium still under construction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is gearing up for their first home game of the season. Saturday’s game against Oregon is sold out, which means there will be a lot of fans and traffic around the stadium, especially with the construction of the South End Zone.

Logan West, project director for the construction, tells us fans need to be there extra early to navigate the construction and crowds.

“The entire south end is going to be blocked off from Drive of Champions all the way out to University,” West said.

These changes will create a slightly different game day experience for Red Raiders. West says fans coming from Raider Alley will be affected the most.

“Everyone will be encouraged to arrive early and make their way around the North side of the stadium if you are trying to access the gates over here. Gate three or gate one, arrive early,” West said.

Students will be directed to gates four and six on the east side of the Jones and the Goin’ Band from Raider Land will still be loud and proud on the southeast side of the stadium. West says once fans arrive at their seats the game day experience will be like any other. He even hinted at some new and improved audio and lights.

“It is going to be a really exciting game day experience. It will be able to synchronize with the music and really have kind of an interacting environment,” West said.

Although construction won’t be active on game days, the site will be the new normal for fans this season.

“Throughout the course of the season constructional steel will continue to work its way westward and up as well, so hopefully by the end of the season, we will have all of that in place, and by May of next year the building will be complete,” West said.

In addition to arriving early, remember the stadium is cashless. All tickets must be mobile, and don’t forget your clear bag.

