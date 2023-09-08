19-year-old seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified a 19-year-old that was reportedly shot in the face in West Lubbock Thursday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near 37th and Chicago.

Officer found Madison Nunez with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC for her injuries.

Investigators believe Nunez was meeting another person at the location when she was shot.

Police have not made any arrests or identified a suspect at this time.

