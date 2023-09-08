Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Breken Melton two TDs helps lead Randall to 31-0 shutout win over Snyder

Randall's Breken Melton scores two TDs in win over Snyder.
Randall's Breken Melton scores two TDs in win over Snyder.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the Snyder Tigers 31-0 on Thursday night over at Dick Bivins Stadium.

It was a tremendous performance from Randall against a Snyder team that had yet to have given up a point all season to this point.

It was by far the most impressive performance so far this year from Randall, as the team has improved each week so far this year.

Raiders TE Breken Melton posted two touchdowns in the team’s win, a big part of the Raiders offense looking solid with both Tryston Sanchez and Kaison Benton getting reps at quarterback in the victory.

Randall hits the road next week to face off against Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units

Latest News

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 7
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Sept. 7
TTU Basketball
Red Raider Basketball announce 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule
Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech lays out game day environment at Jones AT&T Stadium, warns about construction
After finishing inside the top-five four different times in his first dozen pro events, former...
Aberg uses Sunday charge to claim first pro win