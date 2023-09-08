Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Coach Sherwood secures first win in front of home crowd in shutout over Snyder

Randall takes down Snyder 31-0
Randall takes down Snyder 31-0(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders shutout Snyder at home 31-0 to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Raiders move to 2-1 on the season and new head coach Dan Sherwood picks up his first win in front of the home crowd at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The first quarter was a stalemate as both offenses couldn’t get anything going.

Coming out in the second quarter, the Randall Raiders get on the board as Kaison Benton finds Breken Melton in the end zone for a touchdown. After that, the Raiders offense didn’t stop as they scored 24 more points on a Tiger’s defense that hasn’t allowed any points in its first two games.

Randall’s defense was phenomenal, shutting out a Snyder team coming into tonight scoring 42 points in week one and 30 in week two.

Randall will host Monahans next Friday night at Happy State Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8
Chad Dunnam during Amarillo High spring football.
Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam expresses confidence in Sandies quarterback situation
Ziggy Hood
Ziggy Hood set to be honorary captain at Palo Duro vs. Estacado
Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.
Randall football facing tough test with Snyder defense coming off back-to-back shutouts