Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 7

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

Frenship 54 Monterey 52 Final/ 4 OT

Plainview 27 Wichita Falls 10

Estacado 48 Palo Duro 14

Randall 31 Snyder 0

Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 36 Midland Christian 6

Southland 81 Christ The King 36

Amherst 56 Booker 21

Rule 69 Patton Springs 12

Jayton 84 Ira 34

Borden County 61 Claude 14

Balmorhea 71 Lubbock Titans 34

Paducah 73 Meadow 12

Klondike JV 52 Cotton Center 6

Kingdom Prep 32 Anton 7

Sands 57 Midland TLC 7

Hart 22 Guthrie 12

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units

Latest News

Palo Duro and Estacado face off at Dick Bivins Stadium.
Estacado defense shines in win over Palo Duro
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Sept. 7
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8
Randall takes down Snyder 31-0
Coach Sherwood secures first win in front of home crowd in shutout over Snyder