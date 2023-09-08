End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
Frenship 54 Monterey 52 Final/ 4 OT
Plainview 27 Wichita Falls 10
Estacado 48 Palo Duro 14
Randall 31 Snyder 0
Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 36 Midland Christian 6
Southland 81 Christ The King 36
Amherst 56 Booker 21
Rule 69 Patton Springs 12
Jayton 84 Ira 34
Borden County 61 Claude 14
Balmorhea 71 Lubbock Titans 34
Paducah 73 Meadow 12
Klondike JV 52 Cotton Center 6
Kingdom Prep 32 Anton 7
Sands 57 Midland TLC 7
Hart 22 Guthrie 12
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.