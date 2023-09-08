End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

Frenship 54 Monterey 52 Final/ 4 OT

Plainview 27 Wichita Falls 10

Estacado 48 Palo Duro 14

Randall 31 Snyder 0

Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 36 Midland Christian 6

Southland 81 Christ The King 36

Amherst 56 Booker 21

Rule 69 Patton Springs 12

Jayton 84 Ira 34

Borden County 61 Claude 14

Balmorhea 71 Lubbock Titans 34

Paducah 73 Meadow 12

Klondike JV 52 Cotton Center 6

Kingdom Prep 32 Anton 7

Sands 57 Midland TLC 7

Hart 22 Guthrie 12

