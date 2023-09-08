Estacado defense shines in win over Palo Duro
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons fell to the Estacado Matadors 48-14 on Thursday night.
The Matadors defense shined throughout the first half with three picks, and two defensive touchdowns including a pick six courtesy of star cornerback Deeondric Green.
There were a total of five turnovers between both teams in what turned out to be a wild first quarter of action.
That trend continued in the second half as the Matadors scored three touchdowns in 34 seconds to bring the score from 14-7 to 34-7.
Palo Duro will look to shake the loss off next week with a tough test at Happy State Bank Stadium against the West Plains Wolves.
