Friday morning top stories: One person seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting

One person seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting

A shooting last night near 37th and Chicago sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries

So far, no arrests have been made and the cause of the shooting is still under investigation

Federal appeals court issues stay for Texas buoy barrier

The decision will allow the buoys to remain in place in the Rio Grande as the legal process plays out

The stay comes a day after a federal judge ordered Texas to remove the barrier

Ken Paxon impeachment trial

A former deputy attorney general took the stand in the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Ryan Vassar said that Paxton told him to withhold law enforcement records and reverse legal opinions to benefit political donor Nate Paul

