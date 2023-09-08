Gas leak contained near MLK and East 25th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak in East Lubbock Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out to a two-inch cut gas line just after 9 a.m. near MLK Jr. Blvd. and East 25th. Five homes have been evacuated as a result of the leak.

Citibus in on scene to assist those displaced.

Officials with LFR say crews monitored air conditions, and that ATMOS contained the leak just after 11 a.m..

