Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Hockley County rollover kills Brownfield man, seriously injures another and 1-year-old child

A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured,...
A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured, including a one-year-old baby.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured, including a one-year-old baby.

Around 4:45 p.m., troopers responded to a rollover crash on US 62, six miles north of Ropesville.

69-year-old Santiago Miranda was driving an SUV southwest on US 62 in the inside westbound lane. 66-year-old Daniel Alvarado and a one-year-old boy were passengers in the SUV.

According to the crash investigation report, Miranda swerved right for an unknown reason and veered across the roadway into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, east of the railroad tracks, DPS says.

Alvarado died at the scene of the crash. DPS says he was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Miranda and the one-year-old child were taken to UMC in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend
Another record high record fell in Lubbock Thursday as the temperature climbed above the...
Relief on the way after record heat
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: One person seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting
Some Lubbock roads closed for crash investigations on Friday
1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting, 37th & Chicago
Arrington addresses teachers, first responders about Equal Treatment of Public Servants Act