Hockley County rollover kills Brownfield man, seriously injures another and 1-year-old child

HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured, including a one-year-old baby.

Around 4:45 p.m., troopers responded to a rollover crash on US 62, six miles north of Ropesville.

69-year-old Santiago Miranda was driving an SUV southwest on US 62 in the inside westbound lane. 66-year-old Daniel Alvarado and a one-year-old boy were passengers in the SUV.

According to the crash investigation report, Miranda swerved right for an unknown reason and veered across the roadway into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, east of the railroad tracks, DPS says.

Alvarado died at the scene of the crash. DPS says he was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Miranda and the one-year-old child were taken to UMC in Lubbock with serious injuries.

