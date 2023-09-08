Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school

Community Coverage Tour
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYAL, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old child who was riding a bike to school was struck and killed by a freight train Friday in central Illinois, police said.

The youth was struck in the village of Royal about 7:45 a.m. in “close proximity” to other people who were not injured, said Lt. Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Apperson called it a “tragic accident.” The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.

No additional information about the child was immediately released Friday by authorities.

Prairieview-Ogden Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three district schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.

The village of Royal is located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

