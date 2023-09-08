Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, Feb. 15, 2023, in Washington. The IRS announced Friday, Sept. 8, that it is launching a new effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced on Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting wealthy people who have “cut corners” on their taxes.

“If you pay your taxes on time it should be particularly frustrating when you see that wealthy filers are not,” Werfel told reporters in a call previewing the announcement. He said 1,600 millionaires who owe at least $250,000 each in back taxes and 75 large business partnerships that have assets of roughly $10 billion on average are targeted for the new “compliance efforts.”

Werfel said a massive hiring effort and AI research tools developed by IRS employees and contractors are playing a big role in identifying wealthy tax dodgers. The agency is making an effort to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration as Republicans in Congress look to claw back some of that money.

“New tools are helping us see patterns and trends that we could not see before, and as a result, we have higher confidence on where to look and find where large partnerships are shielding income,” he said.

A team of academic economists and IRS researchers in 2021 found that the top 1% of U.S. income earners fail to report more than 20% of their earnings to the IRS.

The newly announced tax collection effort will begin as soon as October.

“We have more hiring to do,” Werfel said. “It’s going to be a very busy fall for us.”

The federal tax collector gained the enhanced ability to identify tax delinquents with resources provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law in August of 2022. The agency was in line for an $80 billion infusion under the law, but that money is vulnerable to potential cutbacks by Congress.

House Republicans built a $1.4 billion reduction to the IRS into the debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress this summer. The White House said the debt deal also has a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert that money to other non-defense programs.

With the threat of a government shutdown looming in a dispute over spending levels, there is the potential for additional cuts to the agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend
Another record high record fell in Lubbock Thursday as the temperature climbed above the...
Relief on the way after record heat
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

A mountain bike was left crumpled after a crash in Stark County, Ohio.
Bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, injuring 8-year-old on bike
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Some services restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions
A Phoenix woman out for a run says she was chased through a neighborhood by a truck.
Strangers help woman who says truck chased her while she was running
FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...
Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant