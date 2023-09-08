Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Arabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Arabella is the perfect snuggle buddy, she loves to sit on the couch and watch your favorite shows with you. She’s also quiet, easy-going and does well with other dogs. Arabella is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend
Another record high record fell in Lubbock Thursday as the temperature climbed above the...
Relief on the way after record heat
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella
Meet Broudy! He is a 2-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy
Meet Roscoe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roscoe