KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Arabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Arabella is the perfect snuggle buddy, she loves to sit on the couch and watch your favorite shows with you. She’s also quiet, easy-going and does well with other dogs. Arabella is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.