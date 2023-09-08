LFR responding to gas leak near MLK and East 25th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a gas leak in East Lubbock.

Fire crews were called out to a two-inch cut gas line Friday morning near MLK Jr. Blvd. and East 25th. Five homes have been evacuated as a result of the leak.

Citibus in on scene to assist those displaced.

Officials with LFR say crews are continuously monitoring air conditions while ATMOS works to isolate the leak.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

