LPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hockley County, placed on administrative leave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by Levelland police accused of driving while intoxicated.

Officer Vincent Romero was arrested in Hockley County early Friday morning, Lubbock police said.

Romero has been with the Lubbock Police Department since January 2022. He has been placed on administrative leave per LPD policy.

An internal investigation is underway.

