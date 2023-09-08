Community Coverage Tour
LPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hockley County, placed on administrative leave

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by Levelland police accused of driving while intoxicated.

Officer Vincent Romero was arrested in Hockley County early Friday morning, Lubbock police said.

Romero has been with the Lubbock Police Department since January 2022. He has been placed on administrative leave per LPD policy.

An internal investigation is underway.

