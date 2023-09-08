Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigating structure fire near Grinnell and North Gary

Community Coverage Tour
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in North Lubbock Friday afternoon.

Just before 11:45 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire near Grinnell and North Gary and were told heavy smoke was visible from the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Firefighters arrived on scene to the front of a small single-story residence fully involved. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly with no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist three adults and two children displaced by the fire.

