Rep Arrington introduces the Equal Treatment of Public Servants Act

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Arrington met with teachers and first responders on Thursday, assuring them that he’s working to make sure public servants get what they’re owed for a career serving our communities.

He introduced the Equal Treatment of Public Servants Act earlier this week.

Arrington says this budget-neutral proposition will ensure that we pay back what’s owed to public servants after retirement.

“We all know we have to fix Social Security and make it solvent for every beneficiary,” Rep. Arrington said.

The windfall elimination provision (WEP) has been in effect since 1983. This is the formula the federal government uses to determine Social Security deductions, but Arrington says for a large number of American workers, the formula doesn’t work.

Many state and local government workers have non-covered pensions, meaning when retirement comes, those public servants aren’t getting the payments they need to make ends meet.

“These public servants who pay into a state pension for the time that they’re working as a teacher, firefighter - but then they may need to carry a second job because they aren’t paid very much,” Arrington said. “Or when they retire, they don’t have enough money for retirement security and income security, so they get another job. The jobs that they have outside of their public service that pay taxes into the Social Security trust fund - that’s the investment that has given them the right to their earned benefit and they are not getting all of it.”

Teachers and first responders are just some of the millions of public servants who Arrington says are not getting what they’re owed.

Terri Navrkal with the Texas Retired Teacher’s Association says teachers should get what they worked for.

“It’s very important that if we are entitled to social security that we get 100 percent of our social security,” Navrkal said. “Not because we contributed to another Texas agency, but we should get everything that is due - that is owed to us.”

Right now, WEP deductions are forcing some former educators back into the workforce out of necessity.

“It’s very difficult for someone that is much older than me to make a living just off of annuity from TRS,” Navrkal said.

That’s the Teachers Retirement System of Texas.

Still, even with money coming from that agency, many are struggling after retirement, leaving the ones who served our community asking why.

“I contributed to Social Security,” Navrkal said. “I should be entitled to what I contributed 100 percent.”

Congressman Arrington has been a cosponsor for the Equal Treatment of Public Servants Act for the last two congressional sessions.

This time he says all the elements of success are present, now it’s time for lawmakers to execute this bipartisan initiative.

