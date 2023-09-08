Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech issues football ticket reminders for Saturday

Texas Tech Football Field
Texas Tech Football Field(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -With Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Oregon at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office has issued several reminders and cautions regarding tickets for the game:

· Scalping and soliciting of tickets on the grounds of Jones AT&T Stadium is strictly prohibited.  There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the stadium on gameday.

· The only two authorized sources of tickets for this game are tickets purchased directly through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office and those purchased through the official secondary ticket partner SeatGeek. Tickets purchased through any other source are not guaranteed to be valid, and the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will not be able to assist you if you purchase a counterfeit ticket from an unauthorized source. Please use extreme caution when buying through any other third-party source and remember that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

· Photographs or screenshots of tickets on your phone will not be valid for entry. The only type of mobile ticket valid for entry on your phone are ones with a square QR code on it.

· Fans seeking assistance on gameday regarding the authenticity of their tickets can visit a ticket box office at Jones AT&T Stadium. Ticket booths will open at 3 p.m. on gameday.

· Due to the large crowd, fans are strongly encouraged to download their mobile tickets before arriving to the stadium. For more information on mobile tickets, go to www.texastech.com/mobileticketing

· Fans should enter as early as possible to beat the crowds that typically form at the gates right before kickoff. Premium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and general bowl gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff on gameday.

· As a reminder, Texas Tech Athletics has a clear bag policy. For more information on that policy visit www.texastech.com/clearbagpolicy.

· It is recommended not to post pictures of your tickets on social media. If you do choose to post pictures of your tickets to the game on your personal social media, please remember to cover the barcode and seat location.

