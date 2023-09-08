‘Thrill of victory’: West Texas owned horse wins All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A horse owned by two men from Levelland won more than $1 million last weekend in a horse race. It’s touted as the biggest race in the quarter horse industry.

Cowboys Gun Z recently won the All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race in Rudioso, New Mexico. The horse is owned by Scott Bryant and Joe Dee Brooks who are a part of the West Texas Racing Partners.

“I love it, it’s just like the old saying it’s the thrill of victory,” Brooks said

Bryant said the journey to the All-American isn’t a casual stroll to the gates but more like long strides.

“In the quarter horse racing industry that’s the biggest race that there is,” Bryant said.

Bryant said there are more than 300 horses that go through trials and only 10 make it to the All-American.

“Didn’t wake up that morning thinking we were going to win that,” Bryant said. “I knew we had a lot better chance than when we started, but just to win it is just amazing.”

Brooks echoed that and adds it can be the biggest victory for those in the horse racing industry.

“It’s the race of all races,” Brooks said. “It’s like winning the Super Bowl in quarter horse racing.”

When the horse inches on up to first place, it’s a feeling unlike any other.

“When the highs come around, they’re just priceless I guess you could say,” Bryant said.

A priceless feeling came with a high-priced prize. These partners won $1.5 million from this race.

This is far from the finish line for both Cowboys Gun Z and the owners.

“Ruidoso kicks off the year in quarter horses and now there’s just a lot of places to go and we really enjoy that,” Brooks said.

The horse will continue racing for now, and Brooks and Bryant both say they will stay in the industry for the foreseeable future.

